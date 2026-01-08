39th Air Base Wing Chief Master Sgt. Release Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 39th Air Base Wing Staff Agencies pose for a group photo during the Chief Master Sergeant Release Ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 9, 2025. Only the top one percent of the Air Force enlisted force hold the rank of chief master sergeant, representing senior leadership at the highest level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)