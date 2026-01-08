(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    39th Air Base Wing Chief Master Sgt. Release Ceremony

    39th Air Base Wing Chief Master Sgt. Release Ceremony

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Members of the 39th Air Base Wing Staff Agencies pose for a group photo during the Chief Master Sergeant Release Ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 9, 2025. Only the top one percent of the Air Force enlisted force hold the rank of chief master sergeant, representing senior leadership at the highest level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 08:23
    Photo ID: 9477324
    VIRIN: 260108-F-XM554-1138
    Resolution: 6406x4271
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Air Base Wing Chief Master Sgt. Release Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Master Sgt. Selects

