39th Air Base Wing Chief Master Sgt. Release Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, left, Senior Master Sgt. Lawrence Kelsey, 39th Security Forces senior enlisted leader, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Ellenburg, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, pose for a photo during the Chief Master Sergeant Release Ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 9, 2025. Chief master sergeant is the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force, recognizing years of sustained leadership and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)