39th Air Base Wing Chief Master Sgt. Release Ceremony

39th Air Base Wing chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects pose for a group photo before the Chief Master Sergeant Release Ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 9, 2025. Only the top one percent of the Air Force enlisted force hold the rank of chief master sergeant, representing senior leadership at the highest level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)