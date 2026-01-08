39th Air Base Wing Chief Master Sgt. Release Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, left, Senior Master Sgt. Chelsea Kemper, Command Post superintendent, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Ellenburg, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, pose for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 9, 2025. Only the top one percent of the Air Force enlisted force hold the rank of chief master sergeant, representing senior leadership at the highest level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)