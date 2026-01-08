39th Air Base Wing Chief Master Sgt. Release Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Lawrence Kelsey, 39th Security Forces senior enlisted leader, left, and Senior Master Sgt. Chelsea Kemper, 39th Command Post superintendent, stand at parade rest during the Chief Master Sergeant Release Ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 9, 2025. Only the top one percent of the Air Force enlisted force hold the rank of chief master sergeant, representing senior leadership at the highest level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)