Vandenberg Hosts General Officers Steering Group Tour

Attendees of a General Officer Steering Group tour the LGM-35A Sentinel munitions storage igloos at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025. The tour offered a comprehensive overview of the facilities and operations that underpin the nation's strategic deterrence mission, showcasing the vital role Vandenberg SFB plays in ensuring readiness and supporting the transition from the Minuteman III to the advanced Sentinel system. The Sentinel program represents a significant leap forward in maintaining the safety, security, and effectiveness of the U.S. intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) architecture, reinforcing the nation's commitment to a robust nuclear deterrence strategy. As the Air Force transitions from the legacy Minuteman III system, Vandenberg SFB's Western Range will continue to play a critical role as the primary testing ground for the Air Force Global Strike Command's next-generation ICBM architecture, reinforcing the nation's strategic deterrence mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)