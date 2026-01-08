(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Hosts General Officers Steering Group Tour [Image 3 of 4]

    Vandenberg Hosts General Officers Steering Group Tour

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Suzanne Lamar, Site Activation Task Force Detachment 9 commander, briefs General Officer Steering Group attendees during a tour of the Sentinel Stage Processing Facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025. Lamar, who leads the transition from the Minuteman III to the Sentinel system at Vandenberg SFB, emphasized the program's importance, stating, "The Sentinel program represents more than just a technological upgrade; it's a recommitment to the nation's nuclear deterrence strategy. This isn't just about replacing missiles. It's about ensuring the safety, security, and effectiveness of our nuclear deterrent for generations to come." As the Air Force transitions from the legacy Minuteman III system, Vandenberg SFB's Western Range will continue to play a critical role as the primary testing ground for the Air Force Global Strike Command's next-generation ICBM architecture, reinforcing the nation's strategic deterrence mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 17:53
    Photo ID: 9476905
    VIRIN: 251201-X-VJ291-1089
    Resolution: 5427x3611
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Hosts General Officers Steering Group Tour [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

