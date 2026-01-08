(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Hosts General Officers Steering Group Tour

    Vandenberg Hosts General Officers Steering Group Tour

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Attendees of a General Officer Steering Group tour the construction site of a Sentinel Stage Processing Facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025. The LGM-35A Sentinel marks a pivotal advancement in U.S. intercontinental ballistic missile deterrent capabilities, as the Air Force transitions from the legacy Minuteman III system. Vandenberg SFB's Western Range plays a critical role as the primary testing ground for the Air Force Global Strike Command's next-generation ICBM architecture, reinforcing the nation's strategic deterrence mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 17:53
    Photo ID: 9476907
    VIRIN: 251201-X-VJ291-1062
    Resolution: 5253x3495
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Vandenberg Hosts General Officers Steering Group Tour [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

