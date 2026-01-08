Vandenberg Hosts General Officers Steering Group Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees of a General Officer Steering Group tour the construction site of a Sentinel Stage Processing Facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025. The LGM-35A Sentinel marks a pivotal advancement in U.S. intercontinental ballistic missile deterrent capabilities, as the Air Force transitions from the legacy Minuteman III system. Vandenberg SFB's Western Range plays a critical role as the primary testing ground for the Air Force Global Strike Command's next-generation ICBM architecture, reinforcing the nation's strategic deterrence mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)