    Vandenberg Hosts General Officers Steering Group Tour [Image 4 of 4]

    Vandenberg Hosts General Officers Steering Group Tour

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Colin Connor, Director of the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Site Activation Task Force, Brig. Gen. William Rogers, Air Force ICBM Program Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Glenn Harris, Air Force Global Strike Command Director of Operations and Communications, and OSI Special Agent Lee Russ, Executive Director of the Office of Special Projects and Department of the Air Force Special Access Program Security Director, engage in discussion outside the AVE Processing Facility during a General Officer Steering Group ICBM familiarization tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025. The tour showcased critical infrastructure and collaborative efforts supporting the transition from the legacy Minuteman III to the LGM-35A Sentinel system, emphasizing Vandenberg SFB's key role in strengthening the nation’s strategic deterrence capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Hosts General Officers Steering Group Tour [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

