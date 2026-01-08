Vandenberg Hosts General Officers Steering Group Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Colin Connor, Director of the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Site Activation Task Force, Brig. Gen. William Rogers, Air Force ICBM Program Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Glenn Harris, Air Force Global Strike Command Director of Operations and Communications, and OSI Special Agent Lee Russ, Executive Director of the Office of Special Projects and Department of the Air Force Special Access Program Security Director, engage in discussion outside the AVE Processing Facility during a General Officer Steering Group ICBM familiarization tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025. The tour showcased critical infrastructure and collaborative efforts supporting the transition from the legacy Minuteman III to the LGM-35A Sentinel system, emphasizing Vandenberg SFB's key role in strengthening the nation’s strategic deterrence capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)