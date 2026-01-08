E-3 AWACS on the Move!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ground crews prepare an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft on the flight line at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 11, 2026. The aircraft underwent ground preparations as part of ongoing training designed to ready 513th Air Control Group personnel for worldwide E-3 operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)