E-3 AWACS on the Move!

An E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft sits on the flight line at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 11, 2026. The aircraft was prepared for mission training to support the 513th Air Control Group’s commitment to providing combat-ready Citizen Airmen capable of generating and employing the E-3 anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)