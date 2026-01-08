(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    E-3 AWACS on the Move!

    E-3 AWACS on the Move!

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    An E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft sits on the flight line at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 11, 2026. The aircraft was prepared for mission training to support the 513th Air Control Group’s commitment to providing combat-ready Citizen Airmen capable of generating and employing the E-3 anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 10:26
    Photo ID: 9475979
    VIRIN: 260111-F-PA224-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-3 AWACS on the Move! [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    E-3 AWACS
    E-3
    513th ACG
    970th Airborne Air Contral Squadron
    970th AACS
    AWACS 2018

