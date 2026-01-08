(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    E-3 AWACS on the Move! [Image 5 of 6]

    E-3 AWACS on the Move!

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    U.S. Air Force Mathew Ceron, a crew chief assigned to the 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, manages support equipment for an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 11, 2026. The Airman performed ground operations in support of mission training that enables the 513th Air Control Group to provide combat-ready Citizen Airmen capable of generating and employing the E-3 anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 10:26
    Photo ID: 9475994
    VIRIN: 260111-F-PA224-1005
    Resolution: 3894x5078
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, E-3 AWACS on the Move! [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    E-3 AWACS
    513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    E-3
    Crew Cheif
    513th ACG

