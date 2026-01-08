E-3 AWACS on the Move!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Mathew Ceron, a crew chief assigned to the 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, manages support equipment for an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 11, 2026. The Airman performed ground operations in support of mission training that enables the 513th Air Control Group to provide combat-ready Citizen Airmen capable of generating and employing the E-3 anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)