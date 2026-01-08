E-3 AWACS on the Move!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Snyder, a 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron flight engineer, inspects an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 11, 2026. Snyder conducted a pre-flight systems check as part of mission training supporting the 513th Air Control Group’s effort to provide combat-ready Citizen Airmen capable of generating and employing the E-3 anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)