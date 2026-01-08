U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Snyder, a 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron flight engineer, inspects an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 11, 2026. Snyder conducted a pre-flight systems check as part of mission training supporting the 513th Air Control Group’s effort to provide combat-ready Citizen Airmen capable of generating and employing the E-3 anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 10:26
|Photo ID:
|9475991
|VIRIN:
|260111-F-PA224-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, E-3 AWACS on the Move! [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.