    E-3 AWACS on the Move! [Image 2 of 6]

    E-3 AWACS on the Move!

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Snyder, a 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron flight engineer, inspects an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 11, 2026. Snyder conducted a pre-flight systems check as part of mission training supporting the 513th Air Control Group’s effort to provide combat-ready Citizen Airmen capable of generating and employing the E-3 anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-3 AWACS on the Move! [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

