E-3 AWACS on the Move!

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Snyder, flight engineer assigned to the 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron inspects an engine on an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Jan. 11, 2026. The inspection was part of mission training supporting the 513th Air Control Group’s effort to provide combat-ready Citizen Airmen capable of generating and employing the E-3 anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)