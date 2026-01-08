CFAS Attends Annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Sasebo Fire Training Chief Anthony Fornicola, Saikai Mayor Mitsuyuki Segawa, Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Sasebo Fire Chief Mark Wampler pose for a photo following the annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony in Saikai, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)