CFAS Attends Annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), center, Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Sasebo Fire Chief Mark Wampler, and Saikai Mayor Mitsuyuki Segawa attend the annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony held in the Seihi General Gymnasium in Saikai, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)