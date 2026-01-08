(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CFAS Attends Annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    CFAS Attends Annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony

    JAPAN

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Firefighters from the Saikai City Fire Department perform a fire hose demonstration during the annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony in Saikai, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

