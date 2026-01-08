(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CFAS Attends Annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony

    CFAS Attends Annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony

    JAPAN

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), center, Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Sasebo Fire Chief Mark Wampler, and Saikai Mayor Mitsuyuki Segawa salute a Saikai City Fire Department firetruck during the annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony held in the Seihi General Gymnasium in Saikai, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Attends Annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

