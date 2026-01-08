CFAS Attends Annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters from the Saikai City Fire Department perform a fire hose demonstration during the annual Saikai City Fire Department Dezome-shiki Ceremony in Saikai, Japan, Jan. 8, 2026. Dezome-shiki are annual New Year celebrations held by cities and fire departments around Japan to recognize contributions of firefighters, demonstrate firefighting skills, and pray for a year free of fires. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)