Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat

Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, the Land Component Commander of the Arizona Army National Guard, answers a soldier’s question at the Rising Ranks Retreat at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. Jan. 11, 2026. Murdock gave future commanders a blueprint with guidelines to lead their formations in a future of large-scale combat operations. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)