Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, Arizona National Guard’s State Command Sergeant Major, speaks at the Rising Ranks Retreat at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. Jan. 11, 2026. Griffin spoke about empowering non-commissioned officers within the ranks of the Arizona Army National Guard and how it can lead to increased lethality. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 17:54
|Photo ID:
|9475457
|VIRIN:
|260111-A-PR679-6063
|Resolution:
|5513x3680
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Logan Trotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat
