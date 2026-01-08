Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, Arizona National Guard’s State Command Sergeant Major, speaks at the Rising Ranks Retreat at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. Jan. 11, 2026. Griffin spoke about empowering non-commissioned officers within the ranks of the Arizona Army National Guard and how it can lead to increased lethality. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)