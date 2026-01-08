(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat [Image 3 of 4]

    Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, Arizona National Guard’s State Command Sergeant Major, speaks at the Rising Ranks Retreat at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. Jan. 11, 2026. Griffin spoke about empowering non-commissioned officers within the ranks of the Arizona Army National Guard and how it can lead to increased lethality. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 17:54
    Photo ID: 9475457
    VIRIN: 260111-A-PR679-6063
    Resolution: 5513x3680
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Logan Trotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

