Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, Arizona National Guard’s State Command Sergeant Major, answers questions at the Rising Ranks Retreat at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. Jan. 11, 2026. Senior leaders spoke with lieutenants and captains outlining ways to increase lethality, urgency, and survivability across the Arizona Army National Guard. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 17:54
|Photo ID:
|9475459
|VIRIN:
|260111-A-PR679-1305
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Logan Trotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat
No keywords found.