Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin, Arizona National Guard’s State Command Sergeant Major, answers questions at the Rising Ranks Retreat at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. Jan. 11, 2026. Senior leaders spoke with lieutenants and captains outlining ways to increase lethality, urgency, and survivability across the Arizona Army National Guard. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)