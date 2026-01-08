Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat

Photo By Spc. Logan Trotter | Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, the Land Component Commander of the Arizona Army National Guard, speaks in front of a crowd of junior officers at the Rising Ranks Retreat at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. Jan. 11, 2026. Murdock took questions from junior officers in the audience regarding many topics including troop leading procedures to ways to increase lethality in the force. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Logan Trotter) see less | View Image Page

PHOENIX-- Junior officers in the Arizona Army National Guard gained direct insight into senior leader intent and the future operational environment during a recent retreat with Brig. Gen. Joe Murdock, land component commander (LCC) for the Arizona National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Graydon B. Griffin the state command sergeant major on January 11, 2026. The retreat comes as the Arizona Army National Guard prepares junior officers for increased responsibility amid evolving readiness demands toward large-scale combat operations.

For many pre-command captains and lieutenants like First Lieutenant Riley Counsell, an operations officer assigned to the 361st Ordnance Company, the retreat offered an opportunity for face-to-face discussion with the LCC, clarifying expectations for leadership, command presence and mission execution before assuming command roles.

“This was very eye-opening exposure to how he believes a lieutenant should act before they go into command,” said Counsell. “He’s giving us his training guidance and how we’re going to continue his legacy in the Arizona Army National Guard, how we work with soldiers, push his intent and nest that with our commanders at other echelons.”

Counsell said the retreat was especially valuable at the transition point from junior officer to captain.

“As a junior officer, absolutely it’s useful,” she said. “But pre-command, coming out of my lieutenant time and going into my captain experience, I find this very beneficial for the next step in my career.”

Discussions also focused on the Army’s evolving operational environment, particularly large-scale combat operations (LSCO). The retreat highlighted the unique role of the National Guard within large-scale operations. Unlike active-duty divisions, Arizona Guard units typically operate as battalion-level elements supporting higher headquarters.

“We’re not a division,” Counsell said. “We have to understand our capabilities at the state level and how we support active-duty components. If we deploy, we’re supporting someone else’s division, so we need to understand their capabilities and ours.”

Attendees said the LCC provided a clear operational picture of Arizona’s force structure, helping officers better understand where Guard units fit on the battlefield.

Beyond doctrine and operations, the retreat emphasized relationships and leader accessibility. Building rapport with senior leaders outside one’s immediate brigade is critical to professional development.

“He’s really getting after the relationship aspect,” Counsell said. “He knows who we are, and he’s taking the time to know everyone in the room. That matters — having rapport with the person making the decisions and understanding where your guidance ultimately comes from.”

Leaders said the retreat prepared junior officers for future command by clarifying expectations and aligning senior leader intent with disciplined execution at the company and battalion levels. As the modern battlefield continues to evolve, leaders emphasized that Arizona Army National Guard success will depend on adaptive, trusted leaders capable of making timely decisions and translating strategic guidance into lethal execution at every level.