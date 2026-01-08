(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Logan Trotter 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, the Land Component Commander of the Arizona Army National Guard, speaks in front of a crowd of junior officers at the Rising Ranks Retreat at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. Jan. 11, 2026. Murdock took questions from junior officers in the audience regarding many topics including troop leading procedures to ways to increase lethality in the force. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 17:54
    Photo ID: 9475456
    VIRIN: 260111-A-PR679-4032
    Resolution: 5426x3622
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Logan Trotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat
    Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat
    Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat
    Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Rise to Ranks Retreat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery