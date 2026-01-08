Arizona National Guard Officers Gain Insight Into Command Expectations at Leadership Retreat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Joe E. Murdock, the Land Component Commander of the Arizona Army National Guard, speaks in front of a crowd of junior officers at the Rising Ranks Retreat at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. Jan. 11, 2026. Murdock took questions from junior officers in the audience regarding many topics including troop leading procedures to ways to increase lethality in the force. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Spc. Logan Trotter)