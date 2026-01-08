CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Hamza Sisic, a crew chief with the 103d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Airman 1st Class Christopher Dolan, the newest airman in the 103d Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants shop, monitor fuel intake of a C-130 Hercules in preparation for the first flight of 2026. Dolan is the newest POL member and works closely with AMXS crew chiefs for aircraft refuels. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian)