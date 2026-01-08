(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026 [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026

    EAST GRANBY, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Dolan, the newest airman in the 103d Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants shop, parks a POL fuel truck on the flight line while refueling a C-130 Hercules for the first Connecticut Air National Guard flight of 2026 in East Granby, Connecticut on Jan 10, 2026. POL Airmen ensure aircraft are safely fueled and mission-ready in support of global and domestic operations. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 10:57
    Photo ID: 9475002
    VIRIN: 250110-Z-IR489-1093
    Resolution: 4451x2961
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CTANG's Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026
    CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026
    CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026
    CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026
    CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026
    CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026
    CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LRS
    POL
    C-130 "Hercules"
    Connecticut Air National Guard
    Connecticut

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery