CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Dolan, the newest airman in the 103d Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants shop, parks a POL fuel truck on the flight line while refueling a C-130 Hercules for the first Connecticut Air National Guard flight of 2026 in East Granby, Connecticut on Jan 10, 2026. POL Airmen ensure aircraft are safely fueled and mission-ready in support of global and domestic operations. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian)