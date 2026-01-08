CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Dolan, the newest airman in the 103d Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants shop, parks a POL fuel truck on the flight line while refueling a C-130 Hercules for the first Connecticut Air National Guard flight of 2026 in East Granby, Connecticut on Jan 10, 2026. POL Airmen ensure aircraft are safely fueled and mission-ready in support of global and domestic operations. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9475002
|VIRIN:
|250110-Z-IR489-1093
|Resolution:
|4451x2961
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
