    CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026 [Image 2 of 7]

    CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026

    EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Dolan, a Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants Airman with the 103d Logistics Readiness Squadron, coordinates with Staff Sgt. Hailey Jones-Henry and Airman 1st Class Hamza Sisic, two crew chiefs with the 103d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, to refuel a C-130 Hercules for the first flight of 2026. Dolan is the newest POL member and works closes with AMXS crew chiefs for aircraft refuels. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 10:57
    VIRIN: 250110-Z-IR489-1043
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, US
    This work, CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRS
    POL
    Connecticut Air National Guard
    MXG
    Connecticut
    crew chief

