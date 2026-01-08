CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Dolan, a Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants Airman with the 103d Logistics Readiness Squadron, coordinates with Staff Sgt. Hailey Jones-Henry and Airman 1st Class Hamza Sisic, two crew chiefs with the 103d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, to refuel a C-130 Hercules for the first flight of 2026. Dolan is the newest POL member and works closes with AMXS crew chiefs for aircraft refuels. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian)