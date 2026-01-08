CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Dolan, the newest airman in the 103d Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants shop, monitors refueling of the C-130 Hercules that will be flown in the first takeoff of 2026 in East Granby, Connecticut, Jan 10, 2026. Through precise fueling operations, POL Airmen play a critical role in sustaining aircraft readiness. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9474960
|VIRIN:
|250110-Z-IR489-1082
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
