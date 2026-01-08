CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Dolan, the newest airman in the 103d Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants shop, monitors refueling of the C-130 Hercules that will be flown in the first takeoff of 2026 in East Granby, Connecticut, Jan 10, 2026. Through precise fueling operations, POL Airmen play a critical role in sustaining aircraft readiness. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian)