CTANG's POL’s Newest POL Airman Powers the First Takeoff of 2026

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Dolan, the newest airman in the 103d Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants shop, works with Airman 1st Class Hamza Sisic and Staff Sgt. Hailey Jones-Henry, crew chiefs in the 103d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, to complete refueling on a C-130 Hercules for the first flight of the new year in East Granby, Connecticut, on Jan 10, 2026. Working alongside maintenance crews, POL Airmen provide the fuel that keeps aircraft mission-ready. (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9474955
|VIRIN:
|250110-Z-IR489-1049
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
