Soldiers assigned to the 300th Sustainment Brigade conduct Combat Lifesaver training at the Grand Prairie Armed Forces Reserve Complex Dec. 13, 2025. The training focused on lifesaving skills such as hemorrhage control, airway management, and casualty assessment. Eighteen additional Soldiers from across the 223rd Ordnance Company, 141 Quarter Master Company, and 350th Human Resources Company are now qualified to provide immediate medical care during combat or emergency situations, enhancing overall readiness and survivability. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Annabell Trujilo)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 08:51
|Photo ID:
|9474341
|VIRIN:
|251213-A-SC198-5844
|Resolution:
|6692x4461
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand Prairie Soldiers Conduct Combat Lifesaver Training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Annabel Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.