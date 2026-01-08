(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    300th Sustainment Brigade Conducts Change of Responsibility [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    300th Sustainment Brigade Conducts Change of Responsibility

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Annabel Trujillo 

    300th Sustainment Brigade

    Command Sergeant Major Urick and Col. Calingo represent the command team of the 300th Sustainment Brigade during a change of command ceremony, highlighting leadership continuity and the strength of the formation. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Annabell Trujilo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 08:51
    Photo ID: 9474340
    VIRIN: 251213-A-SC198-2131
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 300th Sustainment Brigade Conducts Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Annabel Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    300th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility
    300th Sustainment Brigade Conducts Change of Responsibility
    Grand Prairie Soldiers Conduct Combat Lifesaver Training
    300th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility
    300th Sustainment Brigade Conducts Yearly Training Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery