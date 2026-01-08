300th Sustainment Brigade Conducts Change of Responsibility

Command Sergeant Major Urick and Col. Calingo represent the command team of the 300th Sustainment Brigade during a change of command ceremony, highlighting leadership continuity and the strength of the formation. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Annabell Trujilo)
Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 08:51
Photo ID:
|9474340
VIRIN:
|251213-A-SC198-2131
Resolution:
|6720x4480
Size:
|4.88 MB
Location:
|TEXAS, US
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|0
