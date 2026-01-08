(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    300th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 1 of 5]

    300th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Annabel Trujillo 

    300th Sustainment Brigade

    300th Sustainment Brigade leaders participate in a change of responsibility ceremony at Grand Prairie, TX Dec. 13, 2025. During the ceremony, Sergeant Major Clouse (Right) relinquished command to Command Sergeant Major Douglas M. Urick (Left), symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility. Change of command ceremonies uphold Army traditions and ensure continuity of leadership and mission readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Annabell Trujilo)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Photo ID: 9474337
    VIRIN: 251213-A-SC198-1333
    Resolution: 5483x3655
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 300th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Annabel Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

