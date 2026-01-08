300th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility

300th Sustainment Brigade leaders participate in a change of responsibility ceremony at Grand Prairie, TX Dec. 13, 2025. During the ceremony, Sergeant Major Clouse (Right) relinquished command to Command Sergeant Major Douglas M. Urick (Left), symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility. Change of command ceremonies uphold Army traditions and ensure continuity of leadership and mission readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Annabell Trujilo)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 08:51
|Photo ID:
|9474337
|VIRIN:
|251213-A-SC198-1333
|Resolution:
|5483x3655
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
