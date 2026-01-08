300th Sustainment Brigade Conducts Yearly Training Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders of the 300th Sustainment Brigade conduct a yearly training brief at the Grand Prairie Armed Forces Reserve Complex Dec. 13, 2025. The brief outlined training priorities, readiness objectives, and key events for the upcoming training year, ensuring leader remain aligned to support sustainment operations and mission requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Annabell Trujilo)