    300th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility

    300th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Annabel Trujillo 

    300th Sustainment Brigade

    300th Sustainment Brigade soldiers stand in formation during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Grand Prairie Armed Forces Reserve Complex Dec. 13, 2025, symbolizing the formal transfer of leadership and the continuation of the brigade’s mission. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Annabell Trujilo)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 08:51
    Photo ID: 9474338
    VIRIN: 251213-A-SC198-6808
    Resolution: 6607x4405
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 300th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility, by SGT Annabel Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

