Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Austin Aitro, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, conducts preflight checks during Blue Sands 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 11, 2025. Blue Sands 26.1 emphasizes defensive tactics, techniques, and procedures with scenarios designed to enhance integrated air defense capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)