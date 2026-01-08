Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leo Kim, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, unwraps a cable as part of preflight checks during Blue Sands 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 11, 2025. Blue Sands 26.1 demonstrates the commitment of the U.S., partner nations, and allies to safeguard population centers, facilities, and vital maritime and air corridors from potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)