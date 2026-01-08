Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 510th EFS F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft taxi during Blue Sands 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 11, 2025. The exercise integrates U.S. Air Force personnel with partner nations to build upon existing tactics, techniques, and procedures in a joint environment with the shared goal of ensuring a secure and stable region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)