Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT

U.S. Air Force 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 510th EFS F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft taxi during Blue Sands 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 11, 2025. This defensive-focused exercise, facilitated by U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker air-to-air refueling, enhances multinational integration, interoperability, and lethality through sustained counter-unmanned aircraft systems and integrated air and missile defense training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)