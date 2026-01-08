(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT

    Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 510th EFS F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft taxi during Blue Sands 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 11, 2025. This defensive-focused exercise, facilitated by U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker air-to-air refueling, enhances multinational integration, interoperability, and lethality through sustained counter-unmanned aircraft systems and integrated air and missile defense training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026
    Photo ID: 9474319
    VIRIN: 251211-F-YI895-1515
    Resolution: 3500x2332
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT, by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT

    AFCENT
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    555th EFS
    378th AEW
    CENTCOM
    Blue Sands

