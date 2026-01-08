U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leo Kim, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, cleans an F-16 Fighting Falcon canopy during Blue Sands 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 11, 2025. This routine, multinational exercise focuses on refining shared command and control and joint targeting procedures, ultimately enabling faster and more precise defensive responses to missile and unmanned aerial system threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 06:38
|Photo ID:
|9474317
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-YI895-1078
|Resolution:
|7655x5103
|Size:
|7.65 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT
