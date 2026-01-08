(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leo Kim, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, cleans an F-16 Fighting Falcon canopy during Blue Sands 26.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 11, 2025. This routine, multinational exercise focuses on refining shared command and control and joint targeting procedures, ultimately enabling faster and more precise defensive responses to missile and unmanned aerial system threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 06:38
    Photo ID: 9474317
    VIRIN: 251211-F-YI895-1078
    Resolution: 7655x5103
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT [Image 6 of 6], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT
    Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT
    Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT
    Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT
    Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT
    Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Blue Sands 26.1 fortifies integrated air defense and C-UAS capabilities across AFCENT

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    555th EFS
    378th AEW
    CENTCOM
    Blue Sands

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery