Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jordan Wesemann, 909th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot’s children help marshall a KC-135 Stratotanker into parking position for their father’s final flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec 4, 2025. Final flights are a time-honored tradition that allow the aircrew's family to have a hand in an important operational moment, and celebrate the member’s time at their unit.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 21:43
|Photo ID:
|9474172
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-KO634-1057
|Resolution:
|3109x4673
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
