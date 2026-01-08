(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky [Image 1 of 7]

    Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jordan Wesemann, 909th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot’s children help marshall a KC-135 Stratotanker into parking position for their father’s final flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec 4, 2025. Final flights are a time-honored tradition that allow the aircrew's family to have a hand in an important operational moment, and celebrate the member’s time at their unit.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 21:43
    Photo ID: 9474172
    VIRIN: 251204-F-KO634-1057
    Resolution: 3109x4673
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Brothers in Flight: Twin Pilots Share the Sky [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Arnet Tamayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

