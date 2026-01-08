Shaping tomorrow’s space warfighters: Gen. Whiting visits Maxwell

Gen. Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, meets with Airmen, Guardians and other joint force members at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 8, 2026. Whiting discussed USSPACECOM’s mission, current challenges in the space domain, and the importance of Guardian development in maintaining space superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)
