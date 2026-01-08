(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shaping tomorrow’s space warfighters: Gen. Whiting visits Maxwell [Image 5 of 6]

    Shaping tomorrow’s space warfighters: Gen. Whiting visits Maxwell

    MAXWELL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Gen. Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, addresses the Air War College Class of 2026 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 8, 2026. Whiting shared insights on U.S. Space Command’s vision for winning conflicts that begin or extend into space, and its responsibilities as a combatant command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 13:48
    Photo ID: 9473528
    VIRIN: 250108-F-MU520-1025
    Resolution: 4819x3206
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: MAXWELL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaping tomorrow’s space warfighters: Gen. Whiting visits Maxwell [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USSPACECOMM
    Air University, AWC, Maxwell AFB

