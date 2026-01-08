Shaping tomorrow’s space warfighters: Gen. Whiting visits Maxwell

Gen. Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, speaks to a School of Advanced Air and Space Studies class at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 8, 2026. Whiting discussed the evolution of space as a warfighting domain, USSPACECOM’s mission to protect and defend U.S. national interests in space, and lessons drawn from his time as a SAASS graduate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 13:48
|Photo ID:
|9473490
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-MU520-1005
|Resolution:
|3682x2630
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
