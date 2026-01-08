Shaping tomorrow’s space warfighters: Gen. Whiting visits Maxwell

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, addresses the Air War College Class of 2026 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 8, 2026. Whiting shared insights on the USSPACECOM vision for winning conflicts that begin or extend into space, and its responsibilities as a combatant command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)