Shaping tomorrow’s space warfighters: Gen. Whiting visits Maxwell

Gen. Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, speaks to a School of Advanced Air and Space Studies class at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 8, 2026. Whiting discussed the evolution of space as a warfighting domain, USSPACECOM’s mission to protect and defend U.S. national interests in space, and lessons drawn from his time as a SAASS graduate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)