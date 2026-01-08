(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shaping tomorrow’s space warfighters: Gen. Whiting visits Maxwell [Image 6 of 6]

    Shaping tomorrow’s space warfighters: Gen. Whiting visits Maxwell

    MAXWELL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Gen. Stephen Whiting, U.S. Space Command commander, speaks to a School of Advanced Air and Space Studies class at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 8, 2026. Whiting discussed the evolution of space as a warfighting domain, USSPACECOM’s mission to protect and defend U.S. national interests in space, and lessons drawn from his time as a SAASS graduate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 13:48
    Photo ID: 9473508
    VIRIN: 260108-F-MU520-9564
    Location: MAXWELL, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Shaping tomorrow’s space warfighters: Gen. Whiting visits Maxwell [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air University
    USSPACECOM
    SAASS, AWC, Maxwell AFB

