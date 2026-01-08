(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the Arizona National Guard embrace after a welcome home ceremony for the 3666th Support Maintenance Company (SMC) at Allen Readiness Center on Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, Ariz., January 8, 2026. The 3666th SMC returned home following a 9 month deployment supporting the European Defense Initiative with vehicle recovery, repairs, and maintenance in the area of operations to sustain mission capability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 12:10
    Photo ID: 9473177
    VIRIN: 260108-Z-VM883-1151
    Resolution: 5650x3767
    Size: 9.36 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment
    3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment
    3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment
    3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment
    3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment
    3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment
    3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment
    3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AZNG
    3666th SMC
    Welcome Home Ceremony
    Ariona National Guard
    European Defense Inititiative

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery