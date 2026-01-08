3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 3666th Support Maintenance Company (SMC), Arizona National Guard, march in formation during their welcome home ceremony at Allen Readiness Center on Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, Ariz., January 8, 2026. The 3666th SMC returned home following a 9 month deployment supporting the European Defense Initiative with vehicle recovery, repairs, and maintenance in the area of operations to sustain mission capability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)