U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 3666th Support Maintenance Company (SMC), Arizona National Guard, march in formation during their welcome home ceremony at Allen Readiness Center on Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, Ariz., January 8, 2026. The 3666th SMC returned home following a 9 month deployment supporting the European Defense Initiative with vehicle recovery, repairs, and maintenance in the area of operations to sustain mission capability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 12:11
|Photo ID:
|9473146
|VIRIN:
|260108-Z-VM883-1023
|Resolution:
|5993x3995
|Size:
|9.19 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.