3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment

A U.S. Army National Guard Soldier with the 3666th Support Maintenance (SMC), Arizona National Guard, hugs a family member after a welcome home ceremony at Allen Readiness Center on Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, Ariz., January 8, 2026. The support of family and friends is fundamental for service members' resiliency and is crucial to the overall readiness of the organization. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)