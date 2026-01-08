A U.S. Army National Guard Soldier with the 3666th Support Maintenance (SMC), Arizona National Guard, hugs a family member after a welcome home ceremony at Allen Readiness Center on Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, Ariz., January 8, 2026. The support of family and friends is fundamental for service members' resiliency and is crucial to the overall readiness of the organization. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 12:10
|Photo ID:
|9473155
|VIRIN:
|260108-Z-VM883-1055
|Resolution:
|5314x3543
|Size:
|7.73 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Samantha Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.