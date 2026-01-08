3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 3666th Support Maintenance Company (SMC), Arizona National Guard, stand in formation during their welcome home ceremony at Allen Readiness Center on Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, Ariz., January 8, 2026. During their deployment, the 3666th SMC demonstrated their critical role in sustaining mission capability with their support in recovery, repairs, and maintenance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)