3666th Support Maintenance Company Soldiers Return Home From Deployment

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Conley, the Adjutant General of the Arizona National Guard, addresses the soldiers of the 3666th Support Maintenance Company (SMC) during their welcome home ceremony at Allen Readiness Center on Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, Ariz., January 8, 2026. The 3666th SMC returned home following a 9 month deployment supporting the European Defense Initiative with vehicle recovery, repairs, and maintenance to sustain mission capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill)